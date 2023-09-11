'Bodoh to the max': Taxi driver warns about ah lian fare cheat, makes police report

A cabby recently drove a woman to her destination but she allegedly ran off without paying the fare.

The cabby, C K. Tiong, took to Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Sunday (Sept 10) to share about a passenger's fare evasion.

Describing the passenger as a young and petite ah lian, he wrote: "To the residents of Block 311A Anchorvale Lane, you have a fare cheat living amongst you."

Tiong also shared his encounter on Taxiuncle Facebook page, warning other fellow taxi drivers about the female passenger whom he had picked up from Sengkang East Way on Saturday.

According to him, the woman only gave him the address as they were "approaching the end of the road".

After she alighted at 311A Anchorvale Lane, the passenger refused to pay $8.15 for the five-minute ride, and accused the cabby of making an extra turn to hike up the fare.

Tiong said he warned the passenger that he'd call the police if she didn't pay, but she ended up calling the police on him instead.

"While waiting for the police, she ran off. Bodoh to the max!" he wrote.

Tiong kept the taxi meter running for about 45 minutes until the police arrived. In the receipt he shared, the eventual fare was $21.70.

Police officers who responded to the incident called the woman several times but she refused to "settle the problem," Tiong said.

The police then advised the cabby make a police report.

AsiaOne has reached out to Tiong, ComfortDelGro and the police for more information.

What can drivers do if passengers don't pay?

Drivers can report fare evasion incidents to their taxi or ride-hailing companies, who will try to recover the fares on behalf of their drivers, Transport Minister S. Iswaran said in a written Parliamentary reply last year.

They can also call the police for assistance or drive passengers who refuse to pay to the nearest police station, he added.

Under the Public Transport Council Act, those who evade fares can be fined up to $1,000. Repeat offenders can be jailed a maximum of six months and fined up to $2,000.

