Body of 22-year-old man found in Lower Peirce Reservoir

A married couple out on a morning walk at Lower Peirce Reservoir today (June 5) chanced upon a worrying sight.

After spotting a mobile phone, wallet, a pair of slippers and other personal belongings lying on a bridge at the nature reserve, they suspected that someone had fallen into the reservoir, and called the police.

According to Lianhe Wanbao, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) soon arrived at the scene and retrieved the body of a young man from the reservoir hours later.

The area was also cordoned off for police investigations.

A jogger who had intended to jog around the reservoir told the Chinese evening daily that the police cautioned members of the public there from getting too close to the scene.

The police told AsiaOne that they received a call for assistance at Lower Pierce Reservoir at 7am that day.

The SCDF noted that they sent a rescue team to the location. Divers, as well as remote-operated underwater vehicles, were deployed as part of the search.

At noon, the body of a man who is believed to be 22 years of age was retrieved from the waters. He was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The police are investigating the unnatural death.

