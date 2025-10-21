Body of 23-year-old man recovered from waters near Sembawang Park

The police are investigating after the body of a 23-year-old man was recovered from waters near the shore of Sembawang Park on the afternoon of Oct 20.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they received a call for assistance at around 2.20pm that day after a body was seen floating in the water. The body was subsequently retrieved, they added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call for assistance at Kampong Wak Hassan at about 2.30pm, and its paramedic pronounced a man dead at the scene.In a photo posted on the sgfollowsall Instagram page on Oct 20, a blue tent can be seen in the distance, behind a police cordon. Other photos in the post show police vehicles and officers at Kampong Wak Hassan.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

