Body of 45-year-old man found floating at shoreline near Marina South Pier MRT station

The body of a 45-year-old man was found floating in the waters of the Singapore Strait, at the shoreline near Marina South Pier on Tuesday (Jan 22).

Stomp contributor Asrina alerted Stomp to the incident and shared a video taken at the scene.

The body was seen floating face-down in the water near a water break situated close to Marina South Pier MRT Station.

Several people had gathered nearby the floating body.



Photo: Stomp

In response to a Stomp media query, the police said they were alerted to the case of unnatural death.



Photo: Stomp

"The body of a 45-year-old man was retrieved and he was pronounced dead by paramedics at scene," a spokesman said.

Police investigations are ongoing.