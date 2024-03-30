Body of 58-year-old woman found floating in waters off Kallang Riverside Park

SINGAPORE – A woman’s body was found floating in the waters off Kallang Riverside Park on Saturday (March 30).

The police said they responded to a call for assistance at 7.15am, and later retrieved the body of a 58-year-old.

She was declared dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police said that they do not suspect foul play.

Investigations are under way.

On March 11, the body of a 51-year-old man was found in the waters off Senoko Way, near Woodlands.

The police said they were alerted to a case of suspected drowning at 3.24pm.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic, and the police do not suspect foul play based on preliminary investigations.

Sin Chew Daily reported that he is believed to be a Malaysian who worked as a private-hire driver, according to the Johor police.

His car was found on a bridge in Permas Jaya, Johor, at about 6am on March 11. His identification card and mobile phone were in the vehicle, the Johor police told the Malaysian news outlet.

