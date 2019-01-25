Body of Aloysius Pang on way home from New Zealand on RSAF aircraft; public can pay respects from Saturday noon

Actor Aloysius Pang, 28, died on Wednesday night from injuries suffered last Saturday during a military exercise in New Zealand.

SINGAPORE - The body of actor Aloysius Pang is on the way home to Singapore from New Zealand, and plans for a farewell here have now been finalised, NoonTalk Media said on Facebook on Friday (Jan 25).

Those who wish to bid him farewell can do so from Saturday noon to Sunday noon at 82A MacPherson Lane, the talent agency who managed the actor said.

"A private wake for the family will take place on Saturday morning. We respectfully appreciate the privacy given during this period," it added.

This comes a day after agency co-founder Dasmond Koh told reporters that a public memorial service is being considered for Corporal First Class (NS) Pang.

The actor, 28, died on Wednesday night from injuries suffered last Saturday during a military exercise in New Zealand.

CFC (NS) Pang was carrying out repair works inside a Singapore Self-Propelled Howitzer and suffered serious injuries to his chest and abdomen when the gun barrel was lowered, the Ministry of Defence said.

He was evacuated to Waikato Hospital, a regional trauma centre in Hamilton, south of Auckland, where he underwent three operations in five days.

Earlier, NoonTalk Media had posted on Facebook that CFC (NS) Pang's body was on the way back from Auckland. The post read: "Dear friends, Aloysius is on his way home. We are finalising plans for his farewell.

"We are aware that many of you would like to say goodbye. We will be releasing more details shortly. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

Mr Koh, 46, who spoke to reporters at Changi Airport on Thursday night after touching down from Auckland, said there may be a memorial service for the actor so that "all of his fans and loved ones can say goodbye".

Also on the flight was the actor's second of two older brothers Kenny Pang, who said his younger sibling was "the precious" of his family.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said on Thursday that the Republic of Singapore Air Force's KC-135 had been sent to New Zealand to repatriate CFC (NS) Pang's body.

"Our grief counsellors are on the ground to comfort the family. But I know that no words or deeds can relieve their sorrow or replace their loss. I hope and pray that the passage of time will bring them some comfort," he added.

