Body found in garbage chute area of Woodlands HDB block

The garbage chute area at Block 677 Woodlands Avenue 6 was cordoned by the police.
PHOTO: Vivian Low
Malavika Menon
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A man's body was found on the ground floor rubbish chute area at Block 677 Woodlands Avenue 6 on Monday afternoon (Aug 12).

The police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at 12.05pm.

A 64-year-old man was found motionless and was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, the police said.

Photographer Vivian Low said she noticed the cordoned area when she walked past the block.

Ms Low, 29, added that she heard the housing estate's cleaning crew found the man when they opened the door in the morning.

The police are investigating the incident.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

