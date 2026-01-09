Body of man, 54, found along corridor of Chinatown HDB block

A 54-year-old man was found dead along a sheltered corridor in Chinatown on Wednesday (Jan 7) morning.

A passer-by saw a police blue tent covering the body outside a shop on the second floor of Block 333 Kreta Ayer Road, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Employees of shops nearby told the Chinese daily they were not sure what happened.

The police said that they received a call for assistance at around 5.50am.

Officers found the deceased motionless.

He was pronounced dead on the spot by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:719435]]

chingshijie@asiaone.com