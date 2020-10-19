Body of man retrieved from Marina Reservoir

A man was pronounced dead by paramedics on Monday (Oct 19) morning after he was retrieved from Marina Reservoir.

The deceased was only clad in a pair of shorts when he was pulled out from the water near Customs House, The Straits Times reported.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) stated that there was no sign of the man when its team arrived at the scene.

"Divers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team were deployed to perform an underwater search.

"(They) subsequently retrieved a body approximately two metres from shore."

Meanwhile, the police said they received a call for assistance along 11 Marina Boulevard at 8.44am.

Investigations are ongoing.

