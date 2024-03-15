Body of missing Malaysian man found in waters near Woodlands

The body of a 51-year-old man was found in the waters off Senoko Way, near Woodlands, on March 11.

The victim is believed to be a Malaysian man who worked as a private-hire driver, reported Malaysian news outlet Sin Chew Daily, citing the Johor police.

The man’s car was found on a bridge in Permas Jaya in Johor at about 6am on March 11. His identification card and mobile phone had been left in the car, the Johor police told Sin Chew.

To search for him, the man’s family took to social media to appeal for eyewitnesses and footage from dashboard cameras of nearby vehicles.

His body was later found in Singapore waters, reported Sin Chew. His family was notified and left for Singapore to collect his body.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they were alerted to a case of suspected drowning in the waters near 27 Senoko Way at 3.24pm.

The body was retrieved from the waters and the man was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic, said the police, adding that based on preliminary investigations, they do not suspect foul play.

ST has contacted the Johor police for more information.

