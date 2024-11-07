Body retrieved near Woodlands jetty following report of man falling overboard

A body was recovered from the sea near Woodlands Waterfront Jetty on Nov 7, after search-and-rescue operations were launched in response to a report that a man had fallen into the water earlier that day.

A blue police tent, used to cover a human body in a public place, was spotted at the scene at around 4.27pm, reported The Straits Times.

The incident occurred at approximately 10am where the man was discovered missing by his employer, leading to suspicions that he had fallen into the waters, according to Lianhe Zaobao.

The man was reportedly doing cleanup work at the jetty then.

In response to AsiaOne's queries just before 5pm, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said that it had received a report that a crew member onboard a flotsam retrieval craft had fallen into the water near Woodlands Waterfront Jetty.

MPA said then that it deployed its craft to the area and search efforts were underway. They added that they were also coordinating with the Police Coast Guard and the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

