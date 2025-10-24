Man arrested for alleged murder of wife in South Bridge Road hotel

A woman was found dead in the room of a luxury hotel in Chinatown on Friday (Oct 24) morning.

In a media statement, the police said a 41-year-old man has been arrested for the alleged murder of the 38-year-old woman. The incident occurred at Capri by Fraser China Square, which is located along South Bridge Road.

The man and woman are believed to be foreigners staying at the hotel. They are reportedly a married couple from Indonesia, according to Lianhe Zaobao.

The police said the man had turned himself in for the murder of his wife at Bukit Merah East Neighbourhood Police Centre at 7.40am on Friday.

Upon receiving the information, officers were despatched to the hotel, where the 38-year-old woman was found lying motionless in a hotel room and subsequently pronounced dead at scene by paramedics.

She was reportedly stabbed with a weapon. AsiaOne understands that the incident took place on the 7th floor of the hotel.

There was minimal police presence outside the hotel when AsiaOne arrived at about 11am. Three police vehicles were seen at the basement car park.

It was observed that operations at the hotel lobby continued as per usual. Hotel employees approached by AsiaOne declined to comment on the incident.

A hotel guest named David, who was staying on the 8th floor, said he and his partner did not know about the alleged murder.

"We didn't hear anything and we don't know there's [murder] here. The rooms are so isolated anyway. The hotel staff told us nothing," he told AsiaOne.

When asked if the incident affected him, he shook his head, as his partner shot him a grim glance.

Another tourist, Kiyo Asano, told AsiaOne that she was shocked by the incident.

"That's crazy. It was so quiet this morning. And I did not see any police cars earlier this morning," she added.

The man will be charged in court on Oct 25 with murder. If convicted, he faces the death penalty.

Police investigations are ongoing.

