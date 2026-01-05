Award Banner
Body of woman found on ledge of Hougang block

The police do not suspect foul play.
PHOTO: Facebook/Shi Fa Rong
Lim KeweiPUBLISHED ONJanuary 05, 2026 1:05 PMBYLim Kewei

The body of a 34-year-old woman was discovered on a ledge of a HDB block in Hougang on Monday (Jan 5) morning.

The police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at Block 375 Hougang Street 31 at 8.30am.

The woman was found lying motionless and pronounced dead by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

According to Mothership, the woman was found on the ledge above the waste collection centre.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police said foul play is not suspected.

Police investigations are ongoing.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES

  • Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
  • Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800
  • Institute of Mental Health's national mindline: 1771 (24 hours)/ 6669-1771 (via WhatsApp)
  • Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928
  • We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

