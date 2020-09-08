Bollards installed at Tampines block after woman seen parking Audi at void deck

Tampines Town Council has installed bollards by a ramp at a Housing Board (HDB) block to prevent vehicles from passing through while still allowing wheelchair access.

This comes after a Stomp report on August 24, where a woman was seen parking her Audi at the void deck of Block 324 Tampines Street 32.

A Stomp contributor said that his father had tried to advise the woman, but she allegedly retorted that that's what the ramp at the block was for.

On Friday (Sept 4), he updated Stomp about how P-bollards have been installed at the foot of the block.

He added: "At least the void deck is safe from being used as a parking lot."

PHOTO: Stomp

In response to Stomp's query, a spokesman for Tampines Town Council said: "The barrier-free access ramp at Block 324 Tampines Street 32 was installed to facilitate drop-offs for wheelchair-bound residents.

"The town council has installed P-bollards by the ramp to prevent vehicles from going through while still allowing wheelchair access.

"We would also like to take this opportunity to advise all motorists to abide by the Parking Places Rules and to keep our common spaces safe for all."