Booby trap? Lizard gets into sticky situation in NTU student’s dorm room

When a university student discovered one of her silicone nipple covers missing, she was in for a small surprise.

It became an accidental sticky trap for one curious lizard.

Returning to her dorm room on Monday (Aug 16), Tiktok user @Hibye.lovez was searching for her nipple covers on her shelf when she realised the missing piece – now stuck to a lizard – had dropped to her table, nuzzled between her router and her lamp.

She shared this sticky situation on TikTok, in two videos around a minute each. The clips garnered over 100,000 views and over 100 comments from netizens, who probably have a hate-hate relationship with lizards.

“This little guy, or girl, landed on my nipple sticker. And probably tried to crawl away but it got stuck to the adhesive,” the NTU student said observing that the lizard’s tail looked detached but she couldn’t be too sure.

The lizard was seemingly frozen, and in “an unblinking state” she added. But it moved slightly after 20 minutes which proved it was still alive.

Viewers could sense the apprehension in her voice as she tried to remove nipple cover with the lizard attached, by shifting first the lamp and then the wifi router.

Netizens also voiced their amazement at how composed she was during the entire ordeal.

Screengrab/TikTok

Wearing latex gloves, she gently held that nipple cover and went to her dorm's laundry room, a place she can “safely do this operation”.

“The difficult part is like removing it from the sticker without killing it,” she added. With a pencil, she skilfully separated the lizard from the sticky part of the nipple sticker before letting it go. Fortunately, the lizard did not meet a sticky end.

According to the National Parks Board, this lizard is also known as the common house gecko, found in an urban habitat. Some of its features include large eyes and with no eyelids, an inner toe that has a large claw and they are usually a uniformed shade of brown or brown with darker markings.

zakaria@asiaone.com