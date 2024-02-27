Booking required for visitors to columbaria and cemetery on 13 upcoming dates

SINGAPORE — Visitors heading to Choa Chu Kang Cemetery, and the Choa Chu Kang, Mandai and Yishun columbaria, should be prepared for large crowds on 13 peak days, including Good Friday, Qing Ming and Hari Raya Puasa.

The National Environment Agency (NEA), in a statement on Feb 27, encouraged members of the public to consider visiting these government-managed facilities outside of the peak days. To accommodate the expected increase in visitors, the columbaria will also remain open 24 hours during the peak period from March 16 to April 14.

Only next-of-kin with bookings and inland ash scattering permits will be allowed in the Garden of Peace at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery Complex on the 13 peak days — Good Friday (March 29), Qing Ming (April 4), Hari Raya Puasa (April 10) and the 10 Saturdays and Sundays between March 16 and April 14.

NEA said the arrangement was made to give "privacy to those who have applied for the scattering of ashes in Garden of Peace on those days".

The Garden of Peace will be open for public visiting only on weekdays between March 18 and April 12.

For those planning to drive to Choa Chu Kang and Mandai columbaria, an e-appointment is mandatory for specific dates and times.

E-appointment slots are available in two-hour intervals and booking starts on March 4 from 10am at go.gov.sg/qm2024vehicleappt. Proof of booking must be presented in order to park at the two columbaria during these stipulated times.

Visitors to the Mandai and CCK columbaria are encouraged to take the shuttle bus, which will be available on the 13 peak days, or use public transport services.

NEA added that new shuttle bus pick-up and drop-off points, such as Choa Chu Kang MRT Station, have been established to facilitate travel to Choa Chu Kang Columbarium.

Visitors to the cemetery and columbaria should refrain from offering "red packets" to all staff working at these premises, said NEA.

Despite ongoing essential works at Choa Chu Kang Columbarium, all occupied niches remain accessible, but visitors must avoid the marked areas with hoardings. Updates on the works and affected areas can be found at www.nea.gov.sg/qingming2024.

Motorists may refer to the same NEA link for real-time information on traffic conditions at Choa Chu Kang and Mandai columbaria from March 16 to April 14.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.