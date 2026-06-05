5 arrested in Boon Lay, Jurong massage parlours for allegedly offering sexual services

Five women were arrested and three massage parlours are being investigated, following enforcement operations carried out by the police against errant massage parlours on Thursday (June 4).

All five women are being investigated for vice activities, namely offering sexual services in exchange for money, while the massage establishments are being investigated for regulatory breaches, said the police in a news release on Friday.

AsiaOne was among the media invited to the raids led by officers from Jurong Police Division where women aged between 36 and 51 were arrested for allegedly providing sexual services under the guise of massages.

The first massage parlour was located on the second floor of a shopping centre in Boon Lay.

The establishment was dimly lit, with six massage beds and three massage chairs.

The six massage beds were separated by thin curtains that served as partitions. Beside each bed were small tables which had wet wipes and packets of tissue paper.

The second massage establishment visited was located on the second floor of a shophouse in Jurong.

There were four massage rooms with individual massage beds, and three rooms also featured a shower.

A trolley with wet wipes, tissue paper and various Chinese oils and lotions was also spotted in one of the rooms.

Of the three women present, two were arrested.

AsiaOne understands that all four women arrested had offered sexual services to customers present at their outlets earlier that day.

A fifth woman was arrested at another shophouse in Jurong.

Flouting open-concept regulations

Both massage parlours that AsiaOne visited were meant to be open-concept massage establishments – they are not permitted to have rooms, partitions or cubicles in their premises that would allow massage services to be administered in private.

Each parlour displayed their letter of exemption on the wall, stating that massages had to be provided in "full public view".

However, it was observed that both parlours used doors and partitions to conduct massage activities in private, thus breaching the terms of their exemptions.

Assistant Commissioner Sergius Wat, commander of the Jurong Police Division said: "The police will tighten the regulatory framework for massage establishments later this year to clamp down on unlawful activities. We will not tolerate the use of massage establishments for illegal activities."

In a press release on the same day, the police also said that they will continue to conduct regular enforcement checks on massage establishments and will take strict enforcement action to stamp out illegal activities.

Open-concept massage parlours must now be licensed

Open-concept massage establishments such as the ones raided will soon face stricter regulations from the second half of the year.

In a press release on April 26, the police said that open-concept massage establishments will no longer be exempt from licensing, and will instead require a Category 3 licence, which will require them to obtain the relevant land-use approval from the Housing and Development Board or Urban Redevelopment Authority.

Category 1 licences are required for establishments that operate in HDB shophouses, shopping centres and hotels, while Category 2 licences are for shops located away from residential areas, schools and places of worship.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com