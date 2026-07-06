Boon Lay resident buys pot, rubber chicken to retaliate against noisy upstairs neighbour

A Boon Lay resident who claims her noisy neighbours wake her up from sleep every night is hitting back with a metal pot or screaming rubber chicken in a "tit for tat".

The 62-year-old factory worker, who declined to be named, told Shin Min Daily News the disturbances from her neighbours living upstairs began in 2020, when the unit at Block 186 Boon Lay Avenue was rented out.

The home frequently saw a change of tenants, she said, and she would hear noises such as the dragging of luggage at night and loud footsteps.

"The block is over 50 years old and the soundproofing is originally poor, making these noises particularly noticeable," she lamented.

The unit is currently occupied by two couples and a child, reported Shin Min.

The woman said she often heard tiles scraping, water flushing and the thuds of objects falling on the floor. And this often occurred from 7pm to 1am, she alleged.

"I sleep poorly every day, I'm mentally drained and it's really agonising," she said.

Even after she reported the situation to the authorities and called the police on multiple occasions to seek help, the noises supposedly continued.

Taking matters into her own hands, she purchased items including a small metal pot, a rubber chicken, and a mop handle.

When disturbed, she would knock on her ceiling or create a noise in retaliation.

Rejected 'compensation' from landlord

The affected resident told Shin Min she believes the landlord of the upstairs unit is responsible for managing their tenants.

She showed the Chinese evening daily a letter from the Housing and Development Board (HDB), which reportedly acknowledged receiving multiple noise complaints.

The letter stated that they had previously arranged for officers to assist with mediation, and that the complainant had also said she would not accept further mediation, including through the Community Mediation Centre and Community Disputes Resolution Tribunals (CDRT).

The woman added that the homeowner of the unit had visited her in 2024 to attempt to resolve the matter.

She was reportedly offered $200 compensation for emotional distress, and the amount could be upped to $300 if more tenants are added to the lease.

She said she did not accept the money.

When Shin Min visited the upstairs unit, the lights were switched off, and all was quiet.

Other neighbours who spoke to the Chinese publication said the current tenants moved in about two years ago and typically leave the house early and return late.

The neighbours said they have not suffered any noise disturbances.

Excessive noise, excessive vibration and littering

Responding to parliamentary questions on neighbour disputes, Senior Minister of State for Law Murali Pillai said in 2025 that the CDRT's top three case types were excessive noise, vibration and littering over the past five years.

CDRTs are specialised courts that handle persistent disputes between neighbours after other resolution attempts, such as mediation, fail.

Between 2020 and 2024, 1,031 CDRT claims were filed, of which about 65 per cent involved excessive noise.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com