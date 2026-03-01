Passers-by put out car fire at Boon Lay Shopping Centre carpark

Passers-by doused the flames after a Honda station wagon caught fire in Boon Lay on Friday (Feb 27) evening.

The incident happened at about 5.45pm at an open carpark near Boon Lay Shopping Centre at Block 221 Boon Lay Place.

A video of the incident posted on TikTok by user Diruktee shows three members of the public approaching the fire with a hosereel.

The fire was raging at the cabin area of the Honda station wagon, with the car's bonnet area seemingly unaffected.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed the incident, adding that the fire was put out by members of the public prior to firefighters' arrival.

There were no reported injuries in the incident.

Fire investigations are ongoing.

