5.5 million bottles, cans recycled under container return scheme since April launch

Around 5.5 million bottles and cans have been recycled through the Beverage Container Return Scheme (BCRS) since the launch in April, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary said in Parliament on Wednesday (Aug 5).

"We expect this number to grow as more BCRS-labelled products enter the market," Dr Janil estimated, adding that over a million successful refunds have been made.

These refunds are 10 cents each for every eligible drink container returned to Return Right machines found across Singapore as part of the BCRS.

Under the scheme, drinks with the BCRS mark have also increased by 10 cents.

Dr Janil was responding to a parliamentary question from Sembawang GRC MP Mariam Jaafar, who requested clarification on the scheme since its launch.

She also questioned how any surplus from the 10-cent increase is accounted for and what happens to the surplus obtained under the scheme.

"Most transactions and returns at reverse vending machines have been successful," Dr Janil said.

"For the handful of issues that occurred at the (machines), the scheme operator BCRS has worked closely with the operators to respond quickly to resolve them."

He further shared that the amount which customers do not claim after purchasing a BCRS-registered container may be used to cover the costs incurred in implementing the scheme.

"This is a common model adopted in other jurisdictions with similar deposit refund schemes," he added.

Dr Janil said that market players who raise the prices of their beverages will "face direct competition with other industry players" due to the wide variety of beverage choices in Singapore.

"Nevertheless, members of the public who notice improper practices among retailers may alert the NEA," he said.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com