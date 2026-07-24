Boy, 12, gains 6kg and develops stretch marks after using steroid-tainted cream; HSA flags 3 products

A 12-year-old boy gained 6kg and developed stretch marks after using a cream marketed as a natural, steroid-free eczema treatment.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) warned on Thursday (July 23) against three products found to contain banned or potent medicinal ingredients.

Two other consumers also suffered serious side effects, including heart palpitations and Cushing's syndrome, after taking products sold as supplements or herbal remedies.

HSA said the products contained ingredients such as clobetasol and dexamethasone, which are potent steroids, as well as sibutramine, a banned weight-loss substance that has been prohibited in Singapore since 2010 because of an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes.

These products were mainly sold locally via online platforms including Shopee, Lazada, Carousell, Facebook and TikTok, or obtained in Malaysia.

Boy gained 6kg after using 'steroid-free' eczema cream

The 12-year-old boy's mother had purchased the B-Lian-S Herbal Cream from a Malaysia-based seller through Facebook.

The product was marketed as a "natural extract formula" containing "zero steroids" and claimed to help manage psoriasis, eczema, and red, itchy skin.

However, after applying the cream regularly for two months to treat his eczema, the boy gained 6kg and developed stretch marks on his legs.

When HSA tested the product, it found clobetasol, a potent steroid, and antifungal agent miconazole.

HSA's investigations found that the seller's Facebook account was linked to a local Shopee store. The authority has since worked with Shopee to disable the online store, while the relevant Malaysian authorities have been alerted to the Facebook account.

Weight-loss supplement contained banned substance

In a separate case, a woman suffered heart palpitations, nausea, a constant feeling of thirst and a lack of appetite after consuming C-Nine Dietary Supplement Product.

The product was marketed as a "dietary supplement" and was labelled as containing chia powder and chilli pepper powder.

However, HSA's analysis found that the product contained sibutramine, a banned weight-loss substance, and sennosides, an undeclared laxative.

HSA has asked platform administrators to remove the listings found across major e-commerce and social media platforms including Shopee, Lazada, Carousell, Facebook and TikTok.

Woman developed 'moon face' after taking herbal remedy

A third case involved a woman in her 60s who regularly consumed Xue Ya Gao Zhong Feng Qing Cao Yao Cao for 10 days.

She had bought the herbal remedy from a market in Bentong, Malaysia, and it was meant for pain management and to improve her blood circulation.

The woman developed a rounded “moon face” appearance and abnormal fat accumulation on her upper back — signs of Cushing’s syndrome.

HSA's testing found that the product contained dexamethasone, a potent steroid which is a prescription medicine and should only be used under strict medical supervision.

The authority also highlighted that the product’s packaging appeared similar to another product it had warned the public against in 2016.

HSA's Advisory

Consumers using the two steroid-laced products, B-Lian-S Herbal Cream and Xue Ya Gao Zhong Feng Qing Cao Yao Cao, should not stop taking them abruptly without consulting a doctor, as sudden withdrawal can cause fatigue, weakness and low blood pressure.

On the other hand, those consuming the C-Nine Dietary Supplement Product should immediately stop and consult a doctor if they feel unwell or are concerned about their health.

Sellers and suppliers convicted of selling products found to be adulterated with banned or potent ingredients face up to two years’ jail and/or a fine of up to $10,000.

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laili.abdeen@asiaone.com