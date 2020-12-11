Boy, 14, arrested for allegedly murdering his father at Loyang

SINGAPORE - A 14-year-old boy has been arrested for his suspected involvement in the murder of his 49-year-old father, the police said on Friday (Dec 11).

They had received a call for assistance at a residential unit in Flora Road in Loyang at 10.10am.

"Upon arrival, officers found the man injured and lying motionless at the said location," the police said in a press release.

He was taken unconscious to Changi General Hospital, where he later died.

His 14-year-old son was arrested at the scene, and will be charged in court on Friday with murder.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Those found guilty of murder could receive the death penalty.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.