Boy, 16, siphons over $90k from dad's CPF, bank accounts for fishing trips, Korea holiday

SINGAPORE — A 16-year-old boy who used to help his father with online banking broke that trust when he withdrew over $25,000 from the man's Central Provident Fund (CPF) account.

The teen also took loans of over $68,000 from his father's insurance policies.

After the money was deposited into his father's bank account, the youngster transferred $91,149 to his own bank account via PayNow.

On Sept 3, the now 17-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge under the Computer Misuse Act.

As he was 16 when he committed the offences, he cannot be named under the Children and Young Persons Act.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Foo Yang Yi said since 2023, the victim would get his son's help to make premium payments on insurance policies and check the balance in his CPF account, among other things.

As a result, the teen knew the login credentials to his father's accounts and how much money he had in his CPF account.

In August 2024, the teen logged into his father's CPF account and made two unauthorised withdrawals amounting to over $25,000.

DPP Foo said the teen had logged into the CPF account using his father's mobile phone to check if some money had been deposited in it, but decided to make the withdrawal after seeing a notification on how to transfer money out of the CPF account.

The teen also logged into his father's Income Insurance account on his own mobile phone and applied for at least three loans of over $68,000 from his father's insurance policies.

After the money from the loans and the CPF account was deposited to the father's bank account, the teen transferred $91,149 to himself via PayNow.

The teen's acts came to light when his father's niece was helping him check his insurance policies.

The father saw money had been transferred from his account to his son's account and made a police report in February.

DPP Foo said the teen admitted to spending the money on multiple fishing trips and on a trip to Korea in August 2024.

No restitution has been made, but father and son have agreed that the teen would return the money after he starts work, added the prosecutor.

In mitigation, defence lawyer Paul of Cross Street Chambers said his client was young, and noted that the offences had occurred within the family.

Paul, who goes by only one name, said: "He was stupid as he confesses, and went on this childish exuberance and went travelling.

"Since then, he has behaved himself, and has wisened up and matured."

The judge called for a probation suitability report and a reformative training suitability report, and adjourned sentencing to October.

