Boy, 17, nabbed for allegedly molesting girl waiting for lift at Yishun

A girl's screams sent a teen fleeing after he allegedly molested her last Saturday (March 19) morning.

Hours later, the police arrested a 17-year-old boy for his suspected involvement in a case of outrage of modesty.

The incident took place at an HDB block along Yishun St 22 when the 15-year-old girl was waiting for the lift.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the girl's father said: "[The suspect] suddenly grabbed her collar from behind, which startled her. She immediately began to struggle and scream".

Noticing that the commotion had attracted the attention of passers-by, the suspect gave up and fled the scene.

The Chinese daily reported that about six or seven police officers were seen interviewing residents, while a policewoman was spotted speaking with the victim.

The victim's father added that the suspect's actions were caught on CCTV, and his daughter identified the suspect through photos that the police provided.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that they are investigating a male teenager with regards to the incident.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect and the victim knew each other.

If found guilty of outrage of modesty, he may face a jail term of up to two years, or a fine, or caning, or any combination of such punishments.

