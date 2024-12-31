Boy, 6, allegedly slapped by man for pushing his child at Jurong mall playground, police investigating

He is not the same any more.

A six-year-old boy was traumatised after he was allegedly slapped by a man for pushing his child at a playground in Westgate mall on Dec 22.

The man, 38, has been arrested, the police told Stomp.

A friend of the boy's father, Stomp contributor K alerted Stomp to the incident at the Yooland indoor playground in the Jurong East mall and shared the father's account of what happened.

The father, Aloy Chua, recounted: "While playing with other children, my son became involved in a minor conflict, a common occurrence among young children. During the commotion, my son pushed another child.

"What followed, however, was an act no parent should ever have to witness. The father of the other child approached my son and, without hesitation, struck him across the face.

"The slap was not only physically painful but emotionally devastating. My son was left trembling, his small face marked with a red bruise, tears streaming down as he tried to comprehend why an adult — a figure of trust and safety — would inflict such harm.

"When my wife confronted the man about his actions, he brazenly denied striking our son. However, CCTV footage from the premises captures the incident in its entirety, leaving no room for doubt about what occurred."

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they had received a call for assistance at 2.40pm at 3 Gateway Drive, the address of the mall. The boy was conscious when taken to the hospital.

The man was subsequently arrested for voluntarily causing hurt with enhanced penalties for offences against person below 14 years of age.

The boy is still affected by the incident.

"The immediate aftermath was heart-wrenching," said Chua. "My son, once full of joy, was now withdrawn and visibly shaken. While the physical injuries were treated, the emotional scars linger.

"He now wakes in the middle of the night, crying in fear, reliving the trauma of that moment."

The father added: "This incident is an unimaginable violation of trust and decency. No adult, under any circumstances, should lay a hand on a child. It is a parent's worst nightmare to see their child harmed, and to know that the harm came from an adult's deliberate act makes it all the more unbearable."

"As parents, we are left seeking justice-not only for our son but for the sanctity of every child's right to feel safe and protected. We implore the authorities to take decisive action against the individual responsible, ensuring that he is held accountable for his reprehensible actions.

"We trust that justice will prevail and that no other child will have to endure such a traumatic experience."

Police investigations are ongoing.

