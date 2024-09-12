Boy, 9, saves 3-year-old brother after latter allegedly starts fire in Bukit Merah flat

A three-year-old boy was saved from a flat fire by his nine-year-old brother, who also called the SCDF (Singapore Civil Defence Force) for help.

The SCDF said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Sept 10) that they were alerted to the blaze at a flat in Block 104 Jalan Bukit Merah at about 11.20am that day and extinguished the flames with a water jet.

Two persons had evacuated from the unit before SCDF's arrival, and about 35 residents from the 9th to the 11th floors were evacuated by SCDF as a precautionary measure.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News on Tuesday evening, the occupant of the flat, surnamed Liu, said his 3-year-old son might have been playing with a lighter in the bedroom, and accidentally set the mattress on fire.

"My nine-year-old son was also at home then, but he likes to play with his phone and likely didn't notice that his younger brother was playing with fire," said the 71-year-old.

Liu said his older son immediately took the boy outside when he noticed the fire and called the SCDF for help.

On that day, both boys were at home as they had fallen sick. Liu and his wife had asked a family friend to care for the children as they had to work.

"At the time of the incident, my wife's friend had gone out somewhere and left the kids at home," said Liu.

The blaze had charred the walls of his home and destroyed most of their furniture and items.

His oldest daughter, 11, had burst into tears upon returning home from school and seeing her burnt belongings.

The family of five is currently staying at a temporary accommodation arranged by the authorities, according to Shin Min.

Li added that he and his wife have a combined income of just over $2,000 and will slowly replace their damaged items.

The SCDF said that six persons from neighbouring units were assessed by paramedics for smoke inhalation, and all six were conveyed to Singapore General Hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

