Boy, 9, sent flying after being hit by 74-year-old driver who allegedly ran red light in Ang Mo Kio

A nine-year-old boy riding a bicycle was sent flying after being hit by a 74-year-old driver who allegedly ran a red light in Ang Mo Kio on Wednesday (April 29).

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident involving a car and a bicycle along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5, towards Lentor Gardens at about 2.30pm.

The cyclist was conscious when taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

The 74-year-old man was arrested for reckless driving causing hurt by the police.

The police also said that investigations are still ongoing.

Dashcam footage from SG Road Vigilante show the boy cycling across a traffic light before a black Hyundai Avante crashes onto him. In another footage, the traffic light for vehicles is seen as red for vehicles.

The boy is later seen being sent flying into the air before he lands face-down in the middle of the road.

A woman, who was also on a bicycle trailing behind him, can be seen parking her bike before rushing to the victim’s side.

A construction worker is also seen rushing over as he helps the woman lift the boy to his legs. He then carries the boy to the side of the road.

The driver of the black car can be seen stepping out of his vehicle, looking at the victim before subsequently re-entering it.

The woman can later be seen confronting the driver after the boy has been carried away.

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laili.abdeen@asiaone.com