Boy among four taken to hospital after flames scorch Tampines HDB block corridor

SINGAPORE - Four people had to be taken to hospital after flames torched the 11th-floor corridor of a Tampines Housing Board block on Monday morning (April 15).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to the fire at Block 492E Tampines Street 45 at 9.15am.

"The fire involved household items stacked along the corridor on the 11th floor," the SCDF said in a Facebook post at 1.30pm, adding that the cause of the fire is being investigated.

Three community first responders had attempted to put out the fire using a hose reel before the SCDF arrived.

Firefighters eventually extinguished it using a water jet.

A boy, a man and two of the first responders suffered from smoke inhalation.

The adults were taken to Singapore General Hospital while the boy, believed to be about two years old, was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

The SCDF said that about 20 residents staying on the ninth to 12th floors were evacuated by the police.

A photo in the SCDF's post shows the ceiling and wall of the corridor blackened and damaged, with the burnt wreckage of the fire scattered on the floor.

In its post, the SCDF said: "Obstructing common areas can hamper firefighting efforts, evacuation and conveyance of patients during a medical emergency."

Members of the public can report fire hazards on 1800-280-0000 or through the SCDF's myResponder mobile app.

