Boy dashes across Moulmein Road, hit by SUV

A boy was sent to hospital after he was hit by a car while dashing across the road.

The incident, which happened on Wednesday (July 23) at around 1pm, was captured on video and posted on SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook page on Thursday (July 24) morning.

In response to AsiaOne’s queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that it received a call for help on Wednesday at around 2pm.

The incident occurred at the junction of Moulmein Road and Sinaran Drive, SCDF said, adding that it sent a person to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

In the video, the student is seen pausing at the road junction before dashing across and being hit by a Mitsubishi ASX.

The boy seems to tumble onto the road upon impact with the car, but is seen walking away when the driver stops to check on him.

AsiaOne has reached out to the police for more information.

[[nid:720490]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com