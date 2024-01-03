Boy ends up requiring stitches after hand gets trapped in City Plaza escalator

A boy was taken to the hospital where he had to receive stitches on his finger after his hand was caught in an escalator at City Plaza on Tuesday (Jan 2).

In a TikTok video shared that day, it showed the boy sitting on the escalator at the second floor of the mall in Geylang while concerned passers-by looked on.

In the comments of the now-deleted clip, one netizen identified herself as the boy's mother.

"He's fine, just received stitches on his middle finger," she said. "He is now being observed by doctors in hospital."

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they received a call for assistance on Jan 2 at around 2.15pm.

"SCDF freed the child using rescue equipment," they said, adding that the boy was conveyed to KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH).

The TikTok video of the accident has been re-shared on other social media platforms.

Netizens in the comments wished the boy a speedy recovery.

"Hope he is okay," one of them said, while another wished that the boy did not end up with serious injuries.

AsiaOne has contacted City Plaza's management for comment.

Last July, a six-year-old boy dislocated his toe after his foot was caught in an escalator at Botanic Gardens MRT station.

The boy, who was wearing a pair of Crocs, was riding the escalator with his parents at that time, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The MRT station staff later called an ambulance, before sending the boy to National University Hospital.

chingshijie@asiaone.com