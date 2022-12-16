Boy filmed throwing cat off HDB block: 'Deeply disturbed' SPCA escalates case to authorities

A video clip showing a boy throwing a cat off an HDB block in Boon Lay has sparked public concern.

CCTV footage of the incident, which happened on Wednesday (Dec 14) afternoon, has been circulating on social media.

In the clip, the child was seen exiting the lift on the 22nd floor of a block along Boon Lay Avenue together with a cat.

He picked up the animal and looked around before throwing the cat off the building.

A loud bang was heard moments later.

On Thursday, Singapore Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) said in a Facebook post that it was alerted to the incident. It has since escalated the case to the authorities.

"We are deeply disturbed by the actions captured in the footage," SPCA wrote.

"Animal abuse and cruelty have no place in our society. We stand strongly against animal cruelty and are working closely with the authorities on the case for the next course of action."

SPCA also urged the public to contact their emergency hotline 6287 5355 ext 9 or make a report on their website if they witness any cases of suspected animal abuse.

CAT BEING FLUNG OFF HDB BUILDING The SPCA was alerted to a case of a cat being flung off a HDB building by a young boy... Posted by SPCA Singapore on Thursday, December 15, 2022

After learning of the incident, some people started an online petition calling for justice for the community cat. It has received close to 5,000 signatures.

The police confirmed that a report was lodged. AsiaOne has contacted Animal & Veterinary Service for more information.

Under the Animals and Birds Act, any person who cruelly beats, kicks, ill-treats ,over-rides, over-drives, over-loads, tortures, infuriates or terrifies any animal shall be guilty of an offence.

For the first offence, those found guilty may face a fine of up to $15,000, or a jail term of up to 18 months, or both.

Those found guilty of a second or subsequent offence may face a fine of up to $30,000, or a jail term of up to three years, or to both.

In 2019, a mentally ill man stuffed his sister-in-law's cat into a haversack and threw it down 14 floors, killing the animal, reported The Straits Times.

After the deed, he took the lift to the ground level to retrieve the carcass. However, a passer-by stopped him and told him that the police had been informed.

A post-mortem at the AVA Laboratory revealed that the animal had died from "fatal external traumatic incident resulting in organ contusion and laceration, involving blunt-force trauma".

