Boy films himself throwing soil at workers: 'Make so much noise'

A person was seen on video tossing a fistful of soil in the direction of two workers at a construction site at an HDB estate, allegedly because of noise.

The act was filmed by the culprit, and the video was subsequently uploaded to the Sgfollowsall Instagram page on Sunday (March 15).

In the clip, the errant individual grabs some loose soil from a potted plant on their balcony and flings the soil over the railing.

A construction worker downstairs immediately stands up and looks in the direction of the camera. The worker, who is believed to have been hit by the soil, touches the top of his helmet.

"Make so much noise right now," reads the in-video text.

According to Sgfollowsall, the clip had been submitted by an anonymous user, who claimed that a boy had thrown the soil. It is not clear when and where the incident occurred.

The Instagram Reel has garnered 285,000 views in a day and sparked outrage online.

"Hospitals, USS, Zoo, every building in this country is built by foreign workers. In fact, the place you call home is built by them and this is how you treat them," chastised a netizen.

Several users pointed out that this could be "killer litter" and asked for the police and authorities to investigate.

One commentor, who identified himself as a foreign worker, said that migrants are here "for our family happiness (sic)" and appealed for understanding.

Another wrote: "Migrant workers like me come thousands of kilometers away from home to support our families. We work under the hot sun and heavy rain. Seeing someone throw sand at a worker who was just doing his job with proper permission breaks my heart.

"Please respect migrant workers."

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com