Boy fractures nose at Jewel walking net; operator reminds visitors to follow safety rules

A six-year-old boy fractured his nose in a fall at Canopy Park's Walking Net attraction during an outing to Jewel Changi Airport during the year-end school holidays.

The incident occurred on Dec 10 when the boy lost his footing while running on the net and fell onto the wooden platform.

Suspended 25 metres above ground, the Walking Net allows visitors to walk across it.

He was accompanied by his mother, who wished to only be identified as Anna, and nine-year-old brother.

She told CNA that she had not witnessed her son running, and only saw him as he was falling. She was not able to rush over in time to catch him.

Anna recalled her son's face covered in blood and that staff members immediately provided first aid.

The boy's father, who wished to be identified only as Richard, said his child suffered a laceration across his nose bridge and underwent surgery the next day for an open nasal bone fracture, reported CNA.

"There will definitely be a scar, a permanent scar. He will carry this scar for the rest of his life," said Richard, adding that the surgery left his boy with more than 30 stitches.

“Had the hard edges of the wooden flooring been properly covered, this injury could have been prevented."

Richard said they first went to Changi General Hospital before transferring their son to KK Women's and Children's Hospital due to long waits and the seriousness of his injury, reported Mothership.

Visitors urged to follow safety rules

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, a spokesperson from Jewel Changi Airport Development confirmed the incident and said that its Canopy Park Rangers had immediately administered first aid.

Further medical assistance was offered within the airport but was declined by the child’s parent. The spokesperson added that they remain concerned for the injured child and have been in contact with his family regarding the incident.

According to the attraction's ticketing requirements, all children entering the Walking Net must be accompanied and supervised by an adult to ensure they adhere to safety guidelines.

Additionally, staff members known as Rangers are also stationed to assists guests and provide reminders.

"In this instance, Rangers had issued several reminders to the child’s group not to run while on the Walking Net, before the unfortunate incident occurred," said the spokesperson.

To ensure an enjoyable and safe experience, all visitors are urged to pay attention to and adhere to prescribed safety guidelines while using the attractions, and to assist to ensure their children do so as well, said Jewel.

"Visitors are required to undergo a safety briefing prior to entering the Walking Net, which includes instructions on appropriate behaviour, including no running or rowdy play, to ensure a pleasant and safe experience," said the spokesperson.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) said that it had conducted an investigation and verified that the attraction complies with the regulatory requirements under the Amusement Rides Safety Act 2011.

Under the act, operators are required to operate in accordance with the procedures specified by the designer or manufacturer.

"The child, who was running on the net, lost balance and struck the wooden plank walkway," said the spokesperson.

