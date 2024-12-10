Boy injures finger while playing with Christmas decorations at Century Square

Century Square mall has taken down part of its Christmas decorations after a boy injured his finger while playing with it on Monday (Dec 9).

The incident occurred on the first floor of the mall at Tampines.

The boy was heard screaming while playing at the igloo installation, according to witnesses who spoke to 8world News. His fingers were also reportedly covered in blood.

Speaking to AsiaOne, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirm that they received a call for assistance at around 3.30pm on Dec 9, and conveyed the boy to KK Women's and Children's Hospital for medical attention.

Installation closed

A Century Square spokesperson told AsiaOne that help was immediately rendered to the boy after the incident and SCDF was alerted.

They also said that the igloo installation has been dismantled "as a precautionary measure while investigations are ongoing".

The installation will also be closed till further notice, according to an update posted to Century Square's Facebook page.

"The safety and well-being of our visitors remain our utmost priority," said the spokesperson.

