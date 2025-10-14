Boy on kick scooter injured in road accident involving taxi in Bugis

A nine-year-old boy was taken to hospital after he was hit by a taxi while crossing a traffic junction along Middle Road towards Nicoll Highway on Monday (Oct 13).

A video of the incident recorded by a dashcam camera was posted on the SGRV Facebook page the same evening.

The short clip showed a boy on a kick scooter dashing across the junction before being hit by the ComfortDelGro taxi. The video did not show the aftermath of the collision.

According to the caption to the video, the boy had been crossing the junction of Middle Road and Bencoolen Street and had failed to conform to the red-light signal.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force told AsiaOne that they were alerted to the incident at 2.40pm and 2.45pm respectively on Oct 13.

A nine-year-old pedestrian was taken while conscious to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

