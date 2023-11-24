Boy playing Golden Hour on piano at Tanjong Pagar MRT station gets internet buzzing

Some commuters at Tanjong Pagar MRT station recently stopped in their tracks to enjoy an impromptu performance by a young boy who played Golden Hour on the piano.

One of them recorded the performance and shared it on TikTok on Wednesday (Nov 22), calling him a talented boy.

"Respect to the little boy, I hope you go far," wrote TikTok user Mayliprop.

Some people were also seen clapping and cheering for the child.

The TikTok video has since amassed over 140,000 views at the time of writing, with many netizens commending the boy's talent.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@mayliprop/video/7303851903459314951[/embed]

Several others also tagged Jvke, the American singer who wrote the international hit, in the video's comment section.

"So natural, like a maestro in the making! Keep going!" encouraged one netizen.

Praises aside, a netizen offered some useful advice for the young pianist - to work on keeping the tempo down and keep practising.

For those wondering why there was a piano at the train station, the musical instrument is part of the SMRT's Music In Community programme, which aims to enhance vibrancy in MRT stations and enrich commuters' experiences on the network.

The programme was unveiled in July, with the installation of the first specially commissioned piano at Bayfront MRT station, said SMRT.

Two more pianos were subsequently installed at the Orchard and Tanjong Pagar MRT stations.

The three pianos frames have also been specially decorated more than 200 students from five schools – APSN Chaoyang School, APSN Katong School, My First Skool Chin Swee, PCF Sparkletots Preschool @ Punggol Coast Blk 410A (EY), and Skool4Kidz Preschool @ Sembawang Sunbreeze.

