Boy playing piano stunned as DPM Heng approaches him in Bedok, delights him with performance

A young pianist in Bedok dedicated a performance to Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat despite his shock at being approached by him.

In a Facebook post in celebration of Childrens' Day on Friday (Oct 4) DPM Heng expressed his well-wishes and hopes for children in Singapore.

"This Children's Day, let us all encourage our young ones to embrace their curiosity - to explore, play, learn, create and try something new," he wrote.

"I'm always happy to see many children in East Coast doing just that and having fun. Whether they are playing sports or musical instruments, exploring nature at the beach or spending precious time with family and friends."

"Just like young Bedok resident, Jace, who is often at Bedok CC (Community Centre) to play the piano or enjoy a game of basketball with his friends. Enjoy this beautiful piece!"

Included in the post was a video of DPM Heng's heartwarming interaction with Jace.

In the clip, DPM Heng – who is also an MP for East Coast GRC – is seen asking the young pianist which level of primary school he was in, and whether he attended the nearby Bedok Green Primary.

Jace replies that he is in Primary five and does attend Bedok Green Primary.

DPM Heng then asks if the young boy had learned to play the piano by himself, to which he nods and says "Ya".

DPM Heng responds, "Wow!" and there is a short moment of silence where Jace looks at him.

It is at this moment that the young Bedok resident realises who he is speaking to and exclaims: "Heng Swee Keat?"

This prompts a chuckle from the person recording the video as well as DPM Heng, who responds with a friendly "Yes?".

Jace is seen opening his mouth and raising his hands to hold his head in shock upon the confirmation.

The clip then cuts to the young pianist skillfully playing a musical number Golden Hour for DPM Heng.

Jace's talent did not go unnoticed by netizens, some of whom complimented his skills.

One such netizen commented: "Amazing boy. Can some pianist guide him? He is gifted."

Another commentor wrote: "Awesome! Good figuring techniques."

