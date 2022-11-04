Boy who died in Punggol car accident was well-behaved and studied hard despite dyslexia, says mother

SINGAPORE - A kind boy who worked hard at his studies despite his dyslexia.

This is how the mother of Adriel Choo remembers the 14-year-old, who died on Wednesday, more than three weeks after he was hit by a car while crossing the road at Sumang Walk in Punggol.

She shared this in a message to family and friends and it was later put up on Facebook on Oct 27.

Asking for prayers for her 14-year-old son, Adriel’s mother, who wanted to be known only as Madam Yong, said in her message: “Adriel is a very well-behaved and kind boy. He studied hard and is a faithful and devoted boy who loves God.

“He is super hard-working. He strove so hard despite his dyslexia.”

Tragedy struck on Oct 10 when a BMW car collided into Adriel while he was crossing the road at Sumang Walk.

The impact sent the Secondary 2 student flying and he landed a distance away.

Adriel was taken unconscious to hospital, where he was warded for more than three weeks before he died.

Madam Yong said the family had only recently received the results of Adriel’s streaming exams and he had got his first-choice subject combination.

Madam Yong said: “Life is so unpredictable and we have to cherish every single moment with our family.”

Friends who were at the wake on Thursday said the family is still trying to come to terms with Adriel’s death.

The police said on Wednesday the 24-year-old driver of the BMW was assisting in police investigations.

He was arrested at the scene for dangerous driving causing hurt.

The pedestrian crossing at Sumang Walk where 14-year-old Adriel Choo was hit by a car. PHOTO: The Straits Times

Photos of the aftermath of the accident showed Adriel lying on the road in his school uniform, while a woman and a construction worker tended to him.

A 36-year-old man who witnessed the accident had told Shin Min Daily News that the boy appeared to be badly injured after the collision.

Eyewitnesses said that the driver’s hands were shaking after the accident, before he was handcuffed and taken away.

Adriel’s wake is being held at the multi-purpose hall in 321 Sumang Walk, which is near the pedestrian crossing where the accident occurred.

The casket arrived at the wake at about 5pm on Thursday.

Two memorial services will be held at 8pm on Nov 5 and 6, while the funeral will be held on Nov 7.

