'75% away from daily targets': Boys' Brigade seeks volunteers to distribute Christmas hampers

Donations have been rolling in for the Boys' Brigade Share-a-Gift charity initiative, but help is needed to deliver gift hampers to low-income families.

The urgent public appeal for volunteers was put out by The Boys' Brigade on Tuesday (Dec 16), which revealed that only about a quarter of its daily delivery slots have been filled.

"At this point, we are still 75 per cent away from meeting our daily delivery targets," said project chairman Henry Tan in a statement.

"We kindly urge the public to join us as delivery volunteers, and continue supporting our online donations, so that we can fulfil the wishes of all 40,251 beneficiaries and bring Christmas joy to the homes in need."

According to its website, food hampers will be distributed to 10,586 of the beneficiaries.

Hamper distribution started on Dec 9 and will continue until Dec 26, except on Christmas Eve and Christmas. A check by AsiaOne found that multiple time slots through Dec 18 to 26 are still open for signups for vehicle owners.

Those who do not have access to a vehicle are welcome to join the on-foot deliveries planned for Dec 20 and 21, said Boys' Brigade, adding that they will be accepting online monetary donations for wishes till the end of the year.

The youth uniformed group has organised this charity drive annually during the Christmas season since 1988.

Interested members of the public can visit the Boys' Brigade website.

