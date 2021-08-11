Brad Bowyer resigns from PSP amid controversy over Facebook post

Former general election candidate Brad Bowyer has resigned from the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) on Wednesday (Aug 11) after one of his Facebook posts stirred controversy.

A day earlier, he shared an image with words that referenced Nazi Germany with the caption: "Singapore is now us and them... God help our nation!"

Many people on social media platforms soon voiced their objections over Bowyer's linking of the Holocaust and the vaccination situation in Singapore.

In the comments section, the 54-year-old defended his views against Covid-19 vaccination and the different measures for the vaccinated and unvaccinated.

Following an online backlash, Bowyer said on Wednesday afternoon: "I understand that some of my views are diverging from Progress Singapore Party's positions, and so I have a choice to make.

"I believe Progress Singapore Party has massive value to add, indeed it's clear from the recent National Day speech by the PM that changes in thinking and policy are already being influenced by it, so in that respect, I do not want to give anyone the chance to derail their good work.

"By the same token, I will not let keyboard warriors derail me from my position on how badly this crisis has been handled and how it is affecting so many people whether they like it or not."

Last December, Bowyer was chided by former party mate Kala Manickam for his "irresponsible" comments.

He had questioned whether there was a need for the continuation of wearing of masks and social distancing measures in Singapore.

Bowyer also claimed that the threat of Covid-19 is "virtually zero" at the time and that it is unlikely to require "serious treatment".

"Being a Covid-19 survivor, I am extremely disturbed by the misinformation and fear you are spreading," Manickam said.

PSP fielded the media consultant as a candidate for Nee Soon GRC in GE2020. The team lost to a People's Action Party team led by K. Shanmugam last July.

