Brain haemorrhage, fractured leg: Elderly woman struck in Marsiling hit-and-run, driver arrested

A 33-year-old driver who struck an elderly pedestrian in Marsiling on Friday (July 12) has been nabbed.

The driver was arrested on Saturday for careless driving causing grievous hurt, the police said in response to queries by AsiaOne.

"He is also being investigated for failing to stop after an accident and failing to render assistance to the injured," the police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

In a post on Friday, the victim's daughter, Eliza Teo-Ong, showed the injuries suffered by her mother and appealed for witnesses on Facebook.

She shared that the 64-year-old woman had attempted to cross a road in Marsiling to take a bus to Malaysia at around 5.38am on Friday when she was hit by a car which then fled the scene.

"She lost consciousness in the accident and does not remember exactly how the accident had happened... [only] knowing that she woke up at a hospital A&E," Teo-Ong said in an earlier post appealing for witnesses.

Her mother was hospitalised with a head injury, brain haemorrhage, a fracture in her right leg and lacerations on her body, she added in the post.

Multiple surgeries are required for her to recover, and Teo-Ong's post stated that her mother had just completed an operation on her head.

In a follow-up post on Saturday, she revealed that the driver had been arrested and expressed her gratitude towards those that helped raised awareness of her mother's plight.

"Thank you everyone for your heartwarming prayers, consolation and kind gesture to share our appeal of eye-witnesses," she said. "My family and I really appreciate it very much!"

According to statistics released by the police on Feb 20, 2024, the number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries increased slightly from 6,779 cases in 2022 to 6,944 cases in 2023.

"Motorcyclists and elderly pedestrians are the most vulnerable groups of road users, and continue to account for a disproportionate number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries or death," the report stated.

