'Easier and more efficient to calculate': Bras Basah food court's flat price for drinks stirs controversy online

No matter how you prefer your kopi or tea made, the caffeinated beverages are priced the same at this food court in Bras Basah.

A hot cup of coffee or tea — no matter the choice of milk — costs $2. The iced version is $2.60, reported Shin Min Daily News on Monday (Dec 15).

According to the report, the drinks stall at Bras Basah Complex's Shifu Food Court recently came under online scrutiny for its standardised pricing.

Some netizens pointed out that beverages with no milk are typically priced lower than those containing condensed milk or evaporated milk.

In response, stall owner Li Yuanquan (transliteration) highlighted to Shin Min the various discounts available for students, hotel guests and members of the complex's merchants association.

For example, students can get a cup of hot coffee or tea at $1.60, and the iced version at $2.30.

"We set a fixed price so when calculating discounts, it's easier and more efficient to calculate. The drinks we brew using our coffee maker are also of good quality," he added.

Lee said he purchased the espresso machine for $8,000 and sourced high-quality coffee powder to serve customers.

"The coffee powder we use is 30 per cent more expensive than ordinary coffee powder, and the machine needs to be serviced half-yearly, which is another expense."

A diner, surnamed Chen, told the Chinese newspaper that a cup of his teh C costs slightly more than other coffee shops, but he believes the price point is reasonable considering the location of the food court.

Another diner surnamed Wei said he frequents the drinks stall as it is the only food court in the area. According to him, a cup of coffee used to cost $1.40.

Shifu Food Court, which operates 24/7, re-opened in October 2024 after a $350,000 revamp.

