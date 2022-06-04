Brawl over beer: Fight at Yishun coffeeshop allegedly over beer lady's bad service

A coffee shop in Yishun became a sparring ring of sorts after two men were seen fighting, with one woman, a beer promoter, throwing a plastic chair at a third man who tried to intervene.

The reason behind this scuffle?

It was allegedly due to this beer promoter not being fair and pouring drinks for some customers but not others.

A bystander filmed the altercation which took place on May 14 and a 52-second clip of the fight made its way to Singapore_incidents' Instagram page on Thursday (June 2).

The fight was between two middle-aged men, one in black and the other in blue, at Block 417 Yishun Avenue 11 at about 8.45pm.

Punches were thrown by the man in black as he manhandled his 'opponent'.

Onlookers did their best to try to pull the two men apart, resorting to using a plastic chair even.

Two women were also seen in the thick of the action and one could be heard asking them to "stop fighting".

A beer promoter who only wanted to be known as Chen said that the man in blue was displeased that the beer promoter, in green, was pouring drinks for others but not for him, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The fight allegedly broke out when the displeased man confronted the man in black and the beer promoter.

The police told Shin Min that a 54-year-old man was arrested for allegedly carrying out a rash act causing hurt.

A 57-year-old man was conscious and taken to hospital. Investigations are ongoing.

Under the Penal Code Section 337, whoever causes hurt to any person by doing a rash act shall be liable to a jail term which may extend to one year, a fine which may extend to $5,000 or both.

On May 28, a woman was brought to the hospital after a dispute with a drinks stall owner in Chinatown.

The 37-year-old was displeased at receiving $2 in coins and alerted the drinks stall owner, causing her to become loud and aggressive.

