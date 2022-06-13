Brazen people set up alleged gambling table at stairwell of Yishun HDB block, keep residents up at night

Several residents complained of a lack of sleep after some brazen men allegedly held a late-night gambling session at the stairwell of an HDB block in Yishun.

The incident happened last Saturday (June 11) at around 11pm, along Yishun Avenue 6, Shin Min Daily News reported.

A resident, who only wanted to be known as Lin, told the Chinese evening daily that he saw a group of men setting up makeshift tables between the second and third stories of the block.

Besides smoking and drinking there, the 50-year-old Li saw the alleged punters taking out money from their pockets to gamble.

A 62-year-old retiree told Shin Min that she thought a neighbour was holding a party after seeing someone setting up the tables and chairs at around noon that day.

However, the gathering was going on even after her grandson returned home the following morning at 4am.

"I can accept it if it's for a meal together, but not if it involves gambling," she said.

On March 11, the Parliament passed the Gambling Control Bill to legalise social gambling where gambling will only be allowed in a person's home, and participants have to be from the same family or know each other personally.

The gambling must also not be conducted in the course of any business.

Offenders who are caught running an illegal gambling house may be fined between $5,000 and $50,000, and jailed for up to three years.

Those found guilty of gambling in a common gaming house may be fined up to $5,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

chingshijie@asiaone.com