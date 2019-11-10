Brazil-Senegal friendly hit by poor turnout with National Stadium only half-full

Brazil’s Neymar Junior in action during an international friendly against Senegal at the National Stadium on Oct 10, 2019.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Low Lin Fhoong
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A half-empty stadium of 20,621 fans watched the friendly between Brazil and Senegal last night at the National Stadium, well off the sold-out crowd of 51,577 that turned out for the five-time world champions' clash with Japan in 2014.

While the occasionally boisterous crowd cheered on Neymar and Co. in the 1-1 draw, as well as the two young pitch invaders before the start of the second half, there were swathes of empty seats and sections in the 55,000-seater National Stadium, with the two upper decks left unoccupied.

Fans who The Straits Times spoke to said they were surprised by the lacklustre turnout for the first clash between the two countries, which featured stars such as Neymar, Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho and Sadio Mane.

Sam Barthi, who was at the stadium with a group of friends, attributed this to the match being held on a weekday.

The 36-year-old Brazil fan said he is still considering whether to buy tickets to the Sunday game between Brazil and Nigeria, adding that he had bought yesterday's ticket at a discount.

He said: "I thought I would see more people... It's a working day and a friendly match, so maybe the crowd will be better on Sunday. Cost could be an issue, but I bought mine at $53.50 as I saw it was 50 per cent off yesterday."

Tickets for yesterday's game cost between $49 (standard) and $299.

In comparison, the International Champions Cup in July - which featured English Premier League clubs Manchester United and Tottenham, Juventus and Inter Milan - cost fans between $38 (single match tickets) and $418.

The Brazil Global Tour will also see the Selecao taking on Nigeria on Sunday.

Diehard Brazil fan Shashi Krishnan, 42, said it was "really expensive" spending over $300 for both matches.

He bought a single ticket for yesterday, and five - for himself, his wife and three children - for Sunday to "save on costs".

"I didn't manage to catch them last time they came because I was in Hong Kong for work," he said.

"I'm very surprised at this turnout but maybe everyone is at work. But I also feel that Singapore has lost its sports soul and there is no sports culture here."

Decked out in a Brazil jersey and green-and-gold hat, Brazilian Andrea Fuchsloch, 36, attended the game with a group of 20 adults and children.

"Back in Brazil the stadium will definitely be full when they play because we are a soccer nation. But we have a lot of Brazilian fans here so we're having fun," she said.

Brazil legend Juninho Paulista, head of technical development at the Brazilian Football Confederation and national team coordinator, said: "Yes, it is disappointing because we always want to play in front of many fans. We have good teams here and we hope there will be more fans coming for Sunday."

Despite the poor turnout, Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly was not fazed by the lack of supporters.

He said: "Fans support many different teams and it is okay. We were concentrating on the game and not thinking about how many people there were in the crowd.

"We are happy to be here to discover your nice city."

TEG Live, which organised the Brazil Global Tour, was unable to respond by press time.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
football Brazil Senegal

TRENDING

Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead
Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer&#039;s boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer's boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
Qi Yuwu is chill about Joanne Peh&#039;s sex scenes but Brandon Wong isn&#039;t?
Qi Yuwu is chill about Joanne Peh's sex scenes but Brandon Wong isn't?
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected
Mother erupts after fellow flyers told her to hush her crying baby
Mother erupts after fellow flyers told her to hush her crying baby
No panties please: Why women who go commando at the gym never look back
No panties please: Why women who go commando at the gym never look back
NUS student allegedly stalked by man who tried to take upskirt photos of her
NUS student allegedly stalked by man who tried to take upskirt photos of her
Jho Low &#039;spotted in Hollywood&#039; but Malaysia&#039;s police chief doesn&#039;t believe it
Jho Low 'spotted in Hollywood' but Malaysia's police chief doesn't believe it
River Huang caught masturbating in video, says he did nothing wrong
River Huang caught masturbating in video, says he did nothing wrong
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
He kept pouring ikura into our bowl until we begged him to stop
He kept pouring ikura into our bowl until we begged him to stop

LIFESTYLE

10 Non-buffet restaurants for free-flow food - unlimited steak sandwiches, truffle fries &amp; more
10 Non-buffet restaurants for free-flow food - unlimited steak sandwiches, truffle fries & more
Instagrammable places in Bangkok that aren&#039;t the floating markets, Grand Palace and Maeklong Railway Market
Hidden places in Bangkok that won't be crowded with Singaporeans
Oktoberfest celebrations, a massive baby fair with 1,500 free goodie bags &amp; other fun activities this weekend
Oktoberfest celebrations, a massive baby fair with 1,500 free goodie bags & other fun activities this weekend
10 kids-friendly cafes and restaurants with playgrounds in Singapore
10 kids-friendly cafes and restaurants with playgrounds in Singapore

Home Works

Colours that can make your home happy
Colours that can make your home happy
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
How to make your mirror look extra special
How to make your mirror look extra special

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Lorry driver and motorcyclist killed in Woodlands accident
2 dead after lorry crashes into 2 motorcycles in Woodlands
Honest man looking for owner of winning 4D ticket
Honest man looking for owner of winning 4D ticket
US bride finds groom &#039;sexually assaulting&#039; bridesmaid 2 days before wedding, decides to marry him anyway
US bride finds groom 'sexually assaulting' bridesmaid 2 days before wedding, decides to marry him anyway
No joke: BMW crashes into house but elderly inside say mahjong&#039;s more important
No joke: BMW crashes into house but elderly inside say mahjong's more important

SERVICES