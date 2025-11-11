Brazilian man, 34, who allegedly used 15 cloned ATM cards to make withdrawals arrested within 9 hours of report

The police have arrested a 34-year-old Brazilian man for allegedly possessing cloned ATM cards.

He was arrested within nine hours of police receiving a report of an individual using suspicious cards to make cash withdrawals from an ATM.

"Through extensive ground queries and follow up investigations, officers from the Central Police Division established the identity of the individual and arrested him within nine hours of receiving the report," the police said on Tuesday (Nov 11) evening.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he allegedly attempted to use 15 suspected cloned ATM cards.

The police said they have seized over $2,000 in cash, 66 suspected cloned ATM cards, and a mobile phone from the man as part of investigations.

He will be charged in court on Wednesday (Nov 12).

Using and possessing cloned ATM cards constitutes an offence of unauthorised access to computer material under the Computer Misuse Act.

Those found guilty of the offence may be jailed for up to two years, fined up to $5,000, or both.

The police would like to advise the public to be prudent when making online payments using their card details.

Those intending to make purchases online should only visit reliable websites for online shopping. They should also safeguard their card details and not disclose sensitive banking information to anyone.

