BreadTalk apologises after worker uses broom on food display shelves

Local bakery and confectionery chain BreadTalk has issued an apology after a cleaner was seen sweeping its display shelves with a broom on Monday (Feb 9).

A video of the incident shared in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group has amassed over 200,000 views overnight, sparking outrage with many netizens before the comments section was closed.

The video was captured at around 12.15am at BreadTalk's Eastpoint Mall outlet on Monday, and shows a cleaner using a broom — typically used to sweep floors — to clean the bread shelves.

The caption reads: "Super unhygienic and disgusting! Is this how you clean all the shelves in Singapore?"

The incident has been reported to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), according to Jo Chong, the person who uploaded the video.

BreadTalk apologises

BreadTalk responded to the Facebook post, apologising for the incident and saying that it is "completely unacceptable".

"What was captured does not reflect BreadTalk's standard procedures on our strict food safety and hygiene standards, and we take this matter very seriously," they said.

According to BreadTalk, immediate steps were taken to suspend all work with the appointed cleaning vendor, and that their team conducted deep cleaning and thorough disinfection at the affected store.

All products on display were also discarded.

"We would like to assure our customers that this is an isolated case and strict reinforcement of hygiene protocols with our cleaning partners and staff is reiterated to ensure such an incident will not happen again," BreadTalk said.

AsiaOne has reached out to the SFA for additional information.

