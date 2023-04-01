Brew your own coffee for 60 cents a cup: Man starts home-based business for thrifty coffee lovers

Being a caffeine addict doesn't come cheap in Singapore.

Especially when your choice of coffee is a soy milk latte or a cold brew black at a hip cafe.

Kopi is the obvious alternative — the fact that it often doesn't cause as much damage to the wallet is a big plus.

However, a local coffee-drinker, who goes by JM, argued that downing a cup of kopi daily would still add up to a cost of "more than $40 — 50 every month".

As a frustrated consumer, he took up the challenge of bringing a better coffee experience to people and started Sabana Nanyang Coffee.

On Friday (March 30), he shared more about why he started this home-based business.

https://www.tiktok.com/@sabanacoffeesg/video/7216638036904381697

JM is aware that high inflation doesn't discriminate.

That $1.50 kopi we so dearly love may not stay the same price at all coffee shops.

With instant coffee being a straight no-go for some, what other option is there?

And just like that, Sabana Nanyang Coffee was born.

Customers have a choice of three blends, the cheapest being the Classic Kopitiam Blend ($9.90 for a one-time purchase) of ground Robusta coffee beans roasted with sugar and margarine.

This 240g packet can make between 12 to 16 cups of coffee.

"A cup of freshly brewed kopi [from Sabana Nanyang Coffee] will cost you just 60 cents. If you drink daily, that's $18 per month," JM said.

Compare that to the coffee bill at the last cafe get-together you had.

It also seems like brewing a cuppa is made easy as each order comes with a simple brew guide.

The step-by-step guide will help you create multiple variations of the local coffee, from kopi-o to kopi-c siew dai, from the comfort of your own home.

In the comments section, netizens were keen on giving the coffee a try, with some asking for him to sell other products too.

"Damn bro, this is a great idea," one TikTok user said.

In July 2022, a home-based business went viral for selling coffee outside the window of an HDB flat in Pasir Ris.

Ground Floor Coffee is run by a self-taught barista who turned his home window into a coffee pick-up station.

Barely a month shy of its first day of operation, the home-based business sells out regularly, on average about 40 to 50 cups a day.

