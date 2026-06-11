Chinese national accused of offering $200 bribe to ICA officer at Woodlands Checkpoint

A man from China who was denied entry at Woodlands Checkpoint allegedly tried to bribe his way into the country.

Lin Zekun, 34, purportedly offered $200 to an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer at the checkpoint on May 18.

At the State Courts on Thursday (June 11), Lin was charged with one count of offering a bribe under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

If found guilty, he faces a fine of up to $100,000 and/or up to five years' jail.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Corrupt Practices Investigative Bureau (CPIB) said ICA Inspector Goh Hee Chuah rejected the bribe and referred the case to the anti-graft agency.

CPIB reiterated that Singapore adopts "a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption".

The bureau said it looks into all corruption related complaints and reports, including anonymous ones.

Members of the public may lodge an online complaint at www.cpib.gov.sg/e-services/e-complaint-for-corrupt-conduct, via email at report@cpib.gov.sg, via phone call at 1800-376-0000, or by writing in to the CPIB Headquarters at 2 Lengkok Bahru, Singapore 159047.

Reports should include the following information where possible: Where, when and how the alleged corrupt act happened; who was involved and what were their roles; and what was the bribe given and the favour shown.

Under the law, the identity of the complainant is protected, unless the person makes a false statement in their report. Complainants may choose to remain anonymous.

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daoen.wong@asiaone.com