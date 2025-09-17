'Bring all your money': Tourists bemoan paying $45 for hawker food in Singapore

The perennial debate of which food is better — Singaporean or Malaysian — had netizens chiming in again after Malaysia-based American content creator, Terry Pernell, gave his two cents' worth.

Pernell and his partner, Mag, posted several TikTok videos on Sept 11, where both expressed surprise at the cost of food in Singapore.

They ordered 10 sticks of satay, stir-fried beef, and a large plate of egg fried rice at Newton Food Centre and the bill was about $45.

They noted that it was pricey.

"This food better knock me off my feet," Pernell stated while tasting the satay. And while it didn't quite hit the mark, he admitted that the satay was "good" and raved about the peanut sauce.

"I can't say the food (is) bad though," he concluded.

In one of her videos, Mag also wrote that "Singapore is not for the poor", lamenting the high cost of a beer.

To those thinking of visiting Singapore, Pernell had one piece of advice — "Bring all your money, don't leave none of your money at home," he quipped.

He also said that if he were given a choice between Malaysian or Singaporean food, he would go for the former "any day".

In the caption, he wrote: "Singapore got me paying $35 for food… meanwhile Malaysia got the same vibes for half the price."

His comparison and comments on the cost of food sparked a flurry of comments on his video, which has since garnered close to 265,000 views and 800 comments.

Many netizens remarked that Pernell and Mag had gone to "an expensive hawker centre" and a "tourist trap", suggesting that they should have gone to hawker centres in the heartlands instead.

"Even Singaporeans eat (in) Malaysia," wrote one user, to which Mag replied, "It makes sense."

One commenter wrote that they took some friends from overseas to Newton Food Centre as well, but did not spend as much, stating that some of the stalls there may be overpriced.

Another commenter noted that Pernell would probably not be able to get satay for only $10 in the US, to which he agreed.

Said another: "How do you think our country stays so safe, so clean, and keeps drug use and crime so low? The money has to come from somewhere, right?

"Whether you're a Singaporean, a foreigner working here, or just visiting as a tourist — the moment you step into Singapore, you're contributing. Through the taxes, fees, and levies you pay, you're helping to build and sustain the nation."

Pernell respectfully replied: "Understood! TQ for sharing this."

Meanwhile, Malaysian netizens welcomed Pernell back to the country, with one stating: "Bet (you're) missing Malaysian food and the prices."

But some Malaysians defended the food in Singapore.

Wrote one commenter: "You went to wrong part of SG to get nice cheap food. Mingle around Chinatown and Bugis street, they have some of the best food in SG."

The user added: "I'm from Malaysia and I can safely say, the Tiong Bahru Chicken Rice beats any chicken rice in Malaysia. Nasi lemak and satay are not their expertise, but Hainanese chicken chop and chicken rice, damnnnn... blow your mind.

Another remarked: "As a Malaysian who has moved to SG, I prefer SG food. And my family wasn't happy with my food choices but... I prefer being healthy. Also, (the) mindset here (is) way different and positive."

In other videos, Pernell also gave a tour of their basic hotel room for which they paid around US$50 (S$64) a night.

"This is what you get, okay. Just lay down and be quiet, put your bags up... you're in Singapore," said Pernell with a laugh.

